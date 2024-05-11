Orchid Price Hits $0.0980 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $5.59 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0980 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011694 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001525 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.11 or 1.00007690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013296 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004104 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

