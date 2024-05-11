The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AZEK Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $46.10 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.93.
AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.
The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.
