Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.23) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.09) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jet2

Jet2 Stock Up 1.9 %

About Jet2

LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,415 ($17.48) on Wednesday. Jet2 has a 52 week low of GBX 960 ($11.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,568 ($19.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09. The company has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,425.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,280.35.

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.