Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.46). The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.90) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENTA. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ENTA opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.14%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 543,111 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 448,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 134,292 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,481,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

