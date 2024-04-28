Truist Financial Corp Sells 20,405 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,405 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $52,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,952,000 after buying an additional 77,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 198,814 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $90.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.60 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.48.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

