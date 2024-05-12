Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $9,462,000. Safeguard Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 26,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,526. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

