Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,426,000 after buying an additional 428,164 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,196,000 after buying an additional 262,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,461,000 after buying an additional 254,025 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,669,000 after buying an additional 94,790 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,150,000 after purchasing an additional 362,075 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $181.90. The stock had a trading volume of 957,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,606. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $132.84 and a twelve month high of $184.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.93.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

