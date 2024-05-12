AGF Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 39,164 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.0% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of T-Mobile US worth $169,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $164.20. 3,084,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $30,956,040.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,589,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,426,201,836.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $30,956,040.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,589,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,426,201,836.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total transaction of $3,226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,531,917 shares of company stock worth $1,061,772,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.