Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lessened by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.2% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.29. 18,740,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,197,292. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.93 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

