Rossmore Private Capital Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 225,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,879,000 after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $760.00 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $419.80 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $722.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $761.48 and a 200 day moving average of $677.52.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

