BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 802,869 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,836,083 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 802,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.19% of HP worth $55,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in HP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $29.72. 4,973,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,273. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

