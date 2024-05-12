Strategic Equity Management Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Strategic Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Capital One Financial comprises about 0.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of COF traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $142.56. 1,322,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.26.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

