Strategic Equity Management Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Equity Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,763 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.6% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. The company has a fifty day moving average of $515.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

