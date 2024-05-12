Econ Financial Services Corp Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 985,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,306,000 after buying an additional 166,350 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,567,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,655,000 after acquiring an additional 230,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,043,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,203. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.