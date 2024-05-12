Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 385 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BLK traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $796.67. 607,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,799. The stock has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $794.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $770.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,987 shares of company stock worth $55,353,400. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.