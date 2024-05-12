Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 385 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE BLK traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $796.67. 607,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,799. The stock has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $794.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $770.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,987 shares of company stock worth $55,353,400. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.