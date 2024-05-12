Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $7 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,951 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.11. 15,761,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,631,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.14.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.