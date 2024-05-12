Canoe Financial LP Makes New $90.40 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,685,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 158,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,318,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.