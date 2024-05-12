SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,046,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.39. 337,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,128. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $131.67. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

