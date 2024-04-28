Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 3,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Down 0.7 %

GGG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,942. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,378 shares of company stock worth $4,376,528. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

