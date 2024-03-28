Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading Up 11.8%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.89. 95,604 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 93,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Up 14.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$134.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

