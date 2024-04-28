Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised Wayfair from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.21.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.29. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $88,434.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,437 shares in the company, valued at $13,912,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,808 shares of company stock worth $5,445,222. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

