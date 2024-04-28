JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $123.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.33.

Shares of APO opened at $112.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.29. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $586,016,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $98,382,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $83,871,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

