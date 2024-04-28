Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Expands By 195.1%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 195.1% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance

IDEXY stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

About Industria de Diseño Textil

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2921 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.23. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

Featured Stories

