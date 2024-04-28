United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $859,716.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.81, for a total transaction of $859,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $233.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.74 and a 200-day moving average of $228.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

