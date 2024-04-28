Ryder System (NYSE:R) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on R. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $121.95 on Wednesday. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.93. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ryder System by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

