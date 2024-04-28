Analyzing Snail (SNAL) & The Competition

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) is one of 425 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Snail to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Snail and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Snail alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snail 0 0 0 0 N/A Snail Competitors 2079 13489 25970 680 2.60

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 17.70%. Given Snail’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Snail has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.4% of Snail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.7% of Snail shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Snail and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Snail $60.90 million -$9.09 million -4.46 Snail Competitors $1.78 billion $268.67 million 3.38

Snail’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Snail. Snail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Snail has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snail’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Snail and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snail -5.84% -104.80% -5.10% Snail Competitors -80.72% -48.60% -7.89%

Summary

Snail rivals beat Snail on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Snail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.