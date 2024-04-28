United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $169.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Shares of UPS opened at $147.59 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.93.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

