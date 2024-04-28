Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells $446,609.44 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 21,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $446,609.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,268,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,786,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,620 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $78,047.20.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $200,400.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 2,193 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $44,956.50.

On Friday, April 5th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $97,800.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $102,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $243,230.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,852 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $60,861.60.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $167,310.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $167,108.28.

On Thursday, February 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $264,092.67.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 15.7 %

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.34 million, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $42.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Analysts predict that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 656.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

