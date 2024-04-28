Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Banc of California Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BANC opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.01%.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,388.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,356.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,130 shares of company stock worth $445,277. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

