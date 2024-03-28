Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Short Interest Down 46.7% in March

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the February 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Talkspace stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Free Report) by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878,571 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Talkspace Trading Up 2.1 %

Talkspace stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,473. Talkspace has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

