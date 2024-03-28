Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the February 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TDSC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.27. 16,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,273. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Announces Dividend

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0704 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

(Get Free Report)

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.