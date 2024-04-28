Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 438 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $81.49 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

