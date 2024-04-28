Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 51,733 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Absolute Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,733 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,056 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,834,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.