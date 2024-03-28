TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Up 224.2% in March

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,700 shares, a growth of 224.2% from the February 29th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TC Biopharm Stock Performance

Shares of TCBP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,585. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18. TC Biopharm has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Biopharm

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Biopharm by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 37,972 shares during the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.