Gould Asset Management LLC CA Purchases 3,160 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 43,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.96 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average of $106.67.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

