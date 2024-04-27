Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1,019.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:V traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.52. 6,840,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.33.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,827. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.