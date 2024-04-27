Exxon Mobil Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $10.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,289,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,002,832. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

