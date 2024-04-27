Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4,516.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.42 and a 52 week high of $176.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

