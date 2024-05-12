Maxim Group Raises Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target to $9.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SEAT has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.15.

SEAT opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter worth about $460,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter worth about $907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter worth about $10,436,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 5.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

