Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $43.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.42.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
AMRC opened at $27.62 on Friday. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
