UBS Group Trims Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Target Price to $27.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.90.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of GO opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $108,268.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,279.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Pamela B. Burke sold 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $116,352.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,421.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $108,268.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,279.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,588 shares of company stock valued at $13,367,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.