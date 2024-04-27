Chapman Investment Management LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $477.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $515.34 and a 200 day moving average of $564.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. KeyCorp began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293 shares of company stock worth $137,656 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.