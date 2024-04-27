Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 3,961 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Shares of GOOG opened at $173.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.42 and a 1 year high of $176.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

