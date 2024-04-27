International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 515,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.13. 8,983,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.15. The company has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.