Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBLAW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.67.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taboola.com stock. ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Taboola.com comprises about 1.3% of ION Crossover Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

