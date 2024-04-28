Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $257.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.18.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $188.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.06.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

