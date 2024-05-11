Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.47% from the company’s previous close.

YOU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of Clear Secure stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,283,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,534. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,641,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,342,000 after purchasing an additional 811,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,230,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,716,000 after purchasing an additional 101,011 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Clear Secure by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,325,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,637,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,188,000 after buying an additional 188,352 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

