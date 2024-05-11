Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 294 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG traded up $25.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,805.75. The stock had a trading volume of 282,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,927. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,538.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3,422.57.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,876.96.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

