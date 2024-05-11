Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $110.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TTD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.22.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,294,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,207. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.