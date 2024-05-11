Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 480,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.16% of The Gabelli Equity Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GAB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,182 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 419,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 51,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GAB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 308,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,626. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.